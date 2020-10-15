RGP Officers Complete Casualty Bureau Manager Course

Written by YGTV Team on 15 October 2020 .

Seven Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police have completed training to become Casualty Bureau Managers. The course itself is designed to provide response planning to mass fatality incidents which could include natural disasters, accidents or intentional criminal acts to injure or kill, including terrorist incidents.

During any of these types of incidents, the role of the casualty bureau is to manage all information in relation to the recovery, reconciliation, identification and repatriation of victims and missing persons as part of any wider criminal investigation.

The three-day training package was delivered by Melissa Dark of the City of London Police who is currently the National Casualty Bureau Coordinator for the United Kingdom, working with a portfolio from the National Police Chiefs Council for Casualty Bureaus and Disaster Victim Identification.