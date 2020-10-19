RAF Gibraltar’s Northern Dispersal Re-Opens

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2020 .

RAF Gibraltar’s Northern Dispersal was officially opened on Thursday 15th October by His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel, following a large-scale infrastructure project.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

Years of constant use had taken its toll on the Northern Military Dispersal and work began earlier in the year to replace a large section of its surface. At the same time four new lighting stanchions were installed to illuminate the aircraft parking area.

Speaking at the opening event, His Excellency the Governor said: "This project has been a model of integration and interoperability. The support offered to RAF Gibraltar from Gibraltar Air Terminal Limited, allowing military aircraft to park on commercial parking stands during these works, contributed to the Station remaining open to support worldwide Operations."

With the works initially beginning in April, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of control measures delayed the project and works were not completed until mid-September.

Headquarters British Forces Gibraltar Chief of Staff, Colonel Robert Lindsay, paid particular thanks to the contractors involved. "The can-do attitude of the staff from In(Gib) Solutions and Techtrolec has been key to having this project finished without further disruption."

The Northern Military Dispersal is RAF Gibraltar's sole parking area for the impressive C17 Globemaster due to its immense weight. The completion of this project will allow the RAF Station to continue in its mission to support global Operations when called upon.