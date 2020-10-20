MoU CommitteeTo Meet In La Linea Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2020 .

The Committee on Citizens’ Rights which was established by an MoU as part of the architecture of Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union will meet in La Linea tomorrow.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This is the third meeting of the Committee, having met in February in Algeciras and in July in Gibraltar.

The Committee includes officials of the Governments of Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and the different national, regional and local authorities of Spain.

This meeting deals with EU exit matters and is not to be confused with the on-going negotiations on the future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union.





