Government Thanks Dr Jonathan Spencer On His Retirement As Chairman Of The GFSC

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2020 .

The Government has thanked Dr Jonathan Spencer for his services following his retirement as Chairman of the GFSC.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Dr Jonathan Spencer was appointed to the Board of the GFSC in 2011 and was appointed as the Chairman of the Board in 2015. Dr Spencer has been an excellent servant of Gibraltar,the financial services community and the GFSC, and has always provided his full support to HM Government of Gibraltar in their quest to develop good quality financial services from the Rock.

Minister Isola said, "Not only I and the financial services industry but the whole of Gibraltar owes an enormous debt of gratitude to Jonathan for his sterling commitment to his role as Chairman of theCommission. Jonathan and I have worked tirelessly together to face up to and overcome hugely significant challenges over the last number of years. Exuding wisdom as always, Jonathan was a bastion of supportfor me and wentthe extra mile on each and every occasion this was asked of him.

Unassuming and understated he displays an independence of character that allows him to be formidably robust when necessary.”

HM Government of Gibraltar thanks Dr Spencer and expresses its deep appreciation for his service to our community and wishes him a long and healthy retirement.





