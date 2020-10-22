Royal Gibraltar Regiment Recognises End Of Service For Nine Personnel

Last week the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) recognised the end of service for nine  individuals, both military and civilian, whose careers with the RG have sadly come to an end.  

A COVID-19 restrictions-compliant coffee morning, held within Devil’s Tower Camp, provided a welcome opportunity for a final get together and for personnel to say their  farewells. After a few coffees and some churros, the Commanding Officer Lieutenant  Colonel Simon Dyson presented individuals with a leaving gift. 

 

During the event the following Service Personnel were recognised for their service. 

  • Major Valverde 
  • Captain Castrey  
  • Warrant Officer 2 Thorne 
  • Warrant Officer 2 Wood 
  • Sergeant Rodriguez 
  • Corporal Caballero  
  • Corporal Lippingwell 
  • Corporal Nicholls 

In addition, Mr Dave Connors was recognised for his career as an Locally Engaged Civilian within the RG and, more importantly, for completing 40 years as a Crown employee prior to  his retirement. 

Lt Col Dyson commended all the leavers for their service and the support both to British  Forces Gibraltar and the wider local community. He acknowledged the sacrifices that they  and their families had made over several deployments abroad and here in Gibraltar and  wished them luck as they transition to civilian life. 



