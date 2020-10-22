Positive Cases In St Anne’s And Bayside

Written by YGTV Team on 22 October 2020 .

There have been four new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within Government schools.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in St Anne’s Upper Primary School and three positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Bayside School.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at both schools and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals. All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases have been informed that they are required to self isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

St Anne’s Upper Primary

This is the fourth case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the first cases. Four individuals within the school setting (2 staff members and 2 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Bayside

These are the sixth, seventh and eighth cases identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between these positive cases and previous cases. 51 individuals within the school setting (1 staff member and 50 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the sixth and seventh positive cases and all have been instructed to self isolate. 23 individuals within the school setting (1 staff member and 22 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the eighth positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.