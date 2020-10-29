Literature Week - ‘An Audience With...’

Due to COVID-19, the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival has been cancelled this year and in it's place a Literature Week will be held from the 9th to 13th November 2020.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will be organising Literature Week from the 9th to 13th November 2020.

Sadly, due to COVID-19, the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival has been cancelled this year. To ensure that the importance of books and literature continues to be recognised and celebrated and that Gibraltar authors have a platform in which to promote their work, GCS has produced a five-day programme. This offering will provide a variety of interactive and online events aimed at informing, educating and stimulating interest in different topics and themes.

One of the main events during the week will be ‘An Audience With...’ at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall. These talks will be livestreamed on GCS social media platforms. The programme which has morning and evening sessions due to popular demand is as follows:

Monday 9th November 2020

11am – Gibraltar National Archivist Anthony Pitaluga and artist Ambrose Avellano will be interviewed by Gino Sanguinetti looking ahead to their new publication ‘Still Dancing under the Shadows’. A collaborative project, presenting important manifestations and events regarding the modern history of Gibraltar.

7:15pm – Professor Clive Finlayson and Dr Geraldine Finlayson will be interviewed by Alice Mascarenhas on their various publications on the study of human origins and the Neanderthals, and the implications of Covid-19 on their research.

Tuesday 10th November 2020

11am – Mark Montovio will be interviewed in Spanish by Sonia Golt on his publication ‘Notas de amor... con fe venezolana’, described as a love story spanning just over a decade full of hope, desire, sadness and loss.