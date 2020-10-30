DPC Approves MH Bland And Co Ltd Cable Car Project

MH Bland has announced that the Development & Planning Commission yesterday gave permission for the New Cable Car project to proceed.

A statement follows below:

Speaking on behalf of Johnnie Gaggero and his fellow directors, George Gaggero expressed his gratitude to the DPC for the confidence it has placed in the company to deliver a modern, environmentally friendly tourist attraction fit for the 21st Century.

“In granting permission for this project to proceed, Gibraltar is sending a message to the world that we are committed to investing in green and sustainable tourism. It is our responsibility not only to improve our product but to do so in a responsible and sensitive manner.

It is also an unequivocal expression of our commitment to Gibraltar’s continued success story, particularly in these difficult times when we are all in need of some good news.

This project will generate employment and other commercial opportunities. It will attract cruise liners to our port and visitors from across the frontier.

It will give a much-needed boost to our community as we pull ourselves out from under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister recently said that we would get through this together. I hope that this announcement today clearly sends the message that, for its part, MH Bland will put its shoulder to the wheel in bringing us all a brighter future”.