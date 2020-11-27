COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 27th November - 75 Cases

Friday 27th November 2020

Total tests done: 88,713 

Test results pending: 28 

Test results received: 88,685 

Confirmed cases: 999 (+8) 

Active cases: 75 (75: residents / 0: visitor) 

Recovered cases: 905 (+2) 

Self-isolation: 454 

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8 

Positive Cases in CCU: 0 

Positive Cases in ERS: 3 

Deaths from COVID-19: 4 

Deaths with COVID-19: 1 

Total deaths: 5 

A total of 22,877 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and  systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of existing  active cases.



