COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 27th November - 75 Cases
Friday 27th November 2020
Total tests done: 88,713
Test results pending: 28
Test results received: 88,685
Confirmed cases: 999 (+8)
Active cases: 75 (75: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 905 (+2)
Self-isolation: 454
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive Cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 22,877 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.