COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 27th November - 75 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 27 November 2020 .

Friday 27th November 2020

Total tests done: 88,713

Test results pending: 28

Test results received: 88,685

Confirmed cases: 999 (+8)

Active cases: 75 (75: residents / 0: visitor)

Recovered cases: 905 (+2)

Self-isolation: 454

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8

Positive Cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 3

Deaths from COVID-19: 4

Deaths with COVID-19: 1

Total deaths: 5

A total of 22,877 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.





