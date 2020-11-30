COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 30th November - 64 Cases

Monday 30th November 2020

Total tests done: 90,317 

Test results pending: 53 

Test results received: 90,264 

Confirmed cases: 1,020 (+6) 

Active cases: 64 (63: residents / 1: visitor)  

Recovered cases: 939 (+7) 

Self-isolation: 357 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8 

Positive cases in CCU: 0 

Positive Cases in ERS: 3 

Deaths from COVID-19: 4 

Deaths with COVID-19: 1 

Total deaths: 5 

A total of 23,071 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts  of existing active cases.

