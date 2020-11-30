COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 30th November - 64 Cases
Monday 30th November 2020
Total tests done: 90,317
Test results pending: 53
Test results received: 90,264
Confirmed cases: 1,020 (+6)
Active cases: 64 (63: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 939 (+7)
Self-isolation: 357
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 23,071 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.