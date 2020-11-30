COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 30th November - 64 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 30 November 2020 .

Monday 30th November 2020

Total tests done: 90,317

Test results pending: 53

Test results received: 90,264

Confirmed cases: 1,020 (+6)

Active cases: 64 (63: residents / 1: visitor)

Recovered cases: 939 (+7)

Self-isolation: 357

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8

Positive cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 3

Deaths from COVID-19: 4

Deaths with COVID-19: 1

Total deaths: 5

A total of 23,071 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.