Unite Welcomes Self-Isolation Leave Scheme

Written by YGTV Team on 30 November 2020 .

Unite has welcomed the announcement of the Self-Isolation Leave Scheme which it says “assists businesses and protects the general public” by safeguarding workers’ financial status, when requiring to self-isolate after they’ve exhausted their Statutory Sick Leave.

A statement continued: “The Introduction of a Statutory self-Isolation pay rate of £52.50 per day after an employee has exhausted their Statutory Sick Leave, is a step in the right direction although further measures could be required in the future.



“With the reviewed position regarding the accrual of annual leave when inactive (BEAT) if made redundant and the introduction of the Leave Scheme, HMGOG have taken further steps in protecting businesses and employees. We nevertheless encourage Employers to be brave and extend measures of their own, to ensure further protection to their hard working employees.



“Unite The Union encourages employers and employees alike to familiarise themselves with the “Employment - Information Booklet, Employer & Employee Guide, How BEAT Covid-19 Grant Measures Affect You”. The leaflet can be obtained from the Labour Inspectorate, Unite the Union and online: https://bit.ly/3nZ7djo “



Unite’s Christian Duo said: “Unite is extremely pleased with the introduction of the Self-Isolation Leave Scheme, a step in the right direction to safeguard the finances of our members who are struggling the most financially specially within the Private Sector, when requiring to self isolate. This scheme highlights the importance of CELAC, having been a key mechanism in achieving this self-isolation leave scheme. In the ever changing Covid-19 situation it is important that the CELAC committee continues to meet, with the aim to continue to address issues arising in a balanced manner.”