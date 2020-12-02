Kitchen Studios At GEMA

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2020 .

Kitchen Studios returns to GEMA Gallery on Montagu Bastion for an impromptu exhibition ahead of the festive season. The group which has recently been extremely active on social media, in particular Instagram where 18 artists have to date been invited to ‘take over’ at weekly intervals, will be featuring a variety of works to include installations, film, ceramics, paintings, and photography. Numerous subject matter is explored in the artworks, with an interactive element to one in particular.

This event has been organised for the Ministry of Culture by Gibraltar Cultural Services together with the group who are pleased to return to the gallery where they have exhibited on numerous occasions. Speaking on behalf of Kitchen, Lizanne Figueras adds that in this instance, with the Gallery having been completely empty, the space is more of a playground, with artists able to have more of a free reign in their creative outputs.

The exhibition will be open from the 1st – 23rd of December, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11am - 3pm, and Tuesdays and Thursdays 11am - 7pm. We hope this extra opening hour will allow more people the opportunity to visit a really worthwhile offering.

More information from the GCS Cultural Development Unit on 200 79750, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.