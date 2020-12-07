Trends Return Entirety Of BEAT Payments Received In July - November

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2020 .

The Government has expressed its “sincere gratitude” to the Directors of Trends for their “remarkable gesture of solidarity” in returning the entirety of the BEAT payments received by the company for the months of July to November.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government is delighted that the BEAT financial assistance supported Trends and allowed them to successfully navigate the troubled times brought by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The decision of the Directors to now return the monies for reinvestment in areas of greater need in Gibraltar is reflective of the true Gibraltarian spirit of commonality and an example to all.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I was genuinely taken aback when the Directors of Trends contacted No 6 to tell us of their decision to return all the financial assistance received by the company for the months of July, August, September, October and November. Itis a remarkable gesture of solidarity with the Government, the GHA and the whole of Gibraltar from a pillar of our business community. The BEAT payments were intended to help businesses through hard times and they have achieved exactly that. The money kindly returned will now be reinvested in other areas of need.’





