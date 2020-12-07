ESG Concerned About Changes Facing The Environment Following EU Departure

Written by YGTV Team on .

The ESG says it is “concerned” about major changes facing the environment as Gibraltar goes through the process of exiting Europe on the 31st December 2020. 

A statement from the ESG follows below:

In the run  up  to  this  significant  date  the group  has  submitted  feedback  to Government in  the hope that some of our concerns will have featured in official discussions with  both UK and Spanish counterparts. 

The  ESG  has  embraced  EU  institutions  for a  considerable  number  of  years  to  ensure that significant industrial activity in the Bay is monitored and regulatory  compliance enforced to protect people and the environment.  

This is especially crucial because the Bay hosts one of the largest Oil refineries in  Spain which historically has operated to shocking standards and created health  risks  for all bay inhabitants. With  the assistance of  the EU, our MEPs and cross  border  public  pressure,  we  have  seen  tangible  changes and  some  significant  improvements. 

The  major  reclamation  Project  announced  to  be carried  out  to  expand  the  Algeciras Port area by 2030 is another serious issue. Such projects have regional  impacts and  demand  that  cross  border Environmental  Impact Assessments are  carried  out.    This assessment  would  investigate  impacts  on  the  marine  environment  as  well  as changes  to  hydrology.    We  should  remember  the  damages suffered in Gibraltar after  the last significant reclamation by Algeciras  Port when a major storm overwhelmed much of our coastal infrastructure.  

The ESG will be taking up this matter with its colleagues across the border.  

The  group  hopes, going  forward, that  our  regional  environment  will  see  improved cross border management and protection on a technical level and will  lend every assistance to help make it so, despite the obvious challenges ahead. 



share with Whatsapp