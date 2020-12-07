COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 7th December - 56 Cases
Monday 7th December 2020
Total tests done: 96,367
Test results pending: 21
Test results received: 96,346
Confirmed cases: 1,055 (+2)
Active cases: 56 (55: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 990 (+0)
Self-isolation: 392
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 24,385 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of existing active cases.