COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 7th December - 56 Cases

Monday 7th December 2020  

Total tests done: 96,367 

Test results pending: 21 

Test results received: 96,346 

Confirmed cases: 1,055 (+2) 

Active cases: 56 (55: residents / 1: visitor)  

Recovered cases: 990 (+0) 

Self-isolation: 392 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3 

Positive cases in CCU: 2 

Positive Cases in ERS: 0 

Deaths from COVID-19: 4 

Deaths with COVID-19: 1 

Total deaths: 5 

A total of 24,385 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of existing active cases.



