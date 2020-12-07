COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 7th December - 56 Cases

Monday 7th December 2020

Total tests done: 96,367

Test results pending: 21

Test results received: 96,346

Confirmed cases: 1,055 (+2)

Active cases: 56 (55: residents / 1: visitor)

Recovered cases: 990 (+0)

Self-isolation: 392

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3

Positive cases in CCU: 2

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 4

Deaths with COVID-19: 1

Total deaths: 5

A total of 24,385 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of existing active cases.





