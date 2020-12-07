Five Hassans’ Trainees Called To The Bar And Enrolled As Solicitors Of The Supreme Court Of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2020 .

Hassans has congratulated Omri Bouton, Patrick Gill, Caroline Lane, Gabby McGhie and Jesse Monteverde who were called to the Bar today and enrolled as solicitors of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar.

A statement from Hassans follows below:

They have all completed a two-year training course with Hassans and will now further their careers in their specialist areas of practice.

Omri Bouton, an audio engineer and sound designer turned lawyer, forms part of Anthony Provasoli’s team specialising in fintech, commercial law (in particular intellectual property, technology, SaaS) and data protection. Omri is an IISP accredited EU GDPR Practitioner (IBITGQ) and a Certified Data Protection Officer (C-DPO, IBITGQ). He is also the co-founder and host at Blockchain Rock, a video podcast focused on the fintech industry and the people behind it. Omri is also very involved in the establishment of the interactive entertainment and esports industry in Gibraltar, and works closely with the Gibraltar Esports and Video Gaming Association of which he is honorary member.

Patrick Gill, following his completion of the Legal Practice Course at the University of Law, joined Hassans after spending six months at the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission within the Distributed Ledger Technology & Capital Markets Team. Patrick will continue to work closely with Vikram Nagrani, Aaron Payas and David Montegriffo advising on corporate and commercial, fintech, funds and tax related matters.

Caroline Lane will work closely with Yvonne Chu and James Lasry advising on financial services, funds and shipping matters. As part of her training, Caroline undertook a three- month secondment at the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and a further month’s secondment at the Gibraltar Stock Exchange. Caroline is a University of Reading graduate, and undertook the Bar Progression Training Course at City University.

Gabby McGhie, whilst studying for her law degree at University of the West of England (UWE), attended the Hassans’ student vacation placement annually. Gabby will join Nicholas Howard’s property team advising on residential and commercial property transactions, and is also currently undertaking a Masters Degree in Law at UWE.

Jesse Monteverde also forms part of the corporate and commercial department and will continue to work within Richard Buttigieg’s team having assisted clients with all aspects connected to the setting up of businesses and charities in Gibraltar, as well as having assisted in various litigation and private client matters. Jesse graduated from Nottingham Trent.

James Levy, Senior Partner, commented:

“Our congratulations to all the new associates, we are privileged to have you working with us and wish you all long and successful careers”.



