COVID-19 in schools – weekly update

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2020 .

There have been seven positive cases of COVID-19 identified in government educational settings in the period 30th November to 6th December.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in St Anne’s Upper Primary and six positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Notre Dame Lower Primary School.

The Contact Tracing team have liaised with staff at both schools and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals. All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases are required to self isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

St Anne’s Upper Primary

This is the fifth case identified within this school. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the fifth positive case.

Notre Dame Lower Primary

These are the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh cases identified within this school. 32 individuals within the school setting (4 staff members and 28 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the second positive case. 6 individuals within the school setting (6 ancillary staff members and 0 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the third positive case. 18 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 18 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the fourth positive case. 24 individuals within the school setting (5 staff members and 19 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the fifth positive case. 159 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 159 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the sixth positive case. 5 individuals within the school setting (5 staff members and 0 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the seventh positive case.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.