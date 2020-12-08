Technical Call – Cruise Liners ‘Noordam And Zuiderdam’

Written by YGTV Team on 08 December 2020 .

The Cruise Liner “Noordam & Zuiderdam” are planning to carry out a technical call at Gibraltar on the 7th and 8th December 2020 respectively. The “Noordam” arrived around 17:00hrs yesterday and remained overnight.

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call,the vessels doesn’t have any passengers on board, and they will be berthing exclusively to take on stores, discharge garbage, undertake waste disposal. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel.





