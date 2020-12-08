COVID-19 Information Update - Tuesday 8th December - 47 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on .

Tuesday 8th December 2020

Total tests done: 97,626 

Test results pending: 64 

Test results received: 97,562 

Confirmed cases: 1,058 (+3) 

Active cases: 47 (47: residents / 0: visitor) 

Recovered cases: 1004 (+14) 

Self-isolation: 390 

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3 

Positive Cases in CCU: 1 

Positive Cases in ERS: 0 

Deaths from COVID-19: 4 

Deaths with COVID-19: 1 

Total deaths: 5 

A total of 24,590 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and  systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 3 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of existing  active cases.



share with Whatsapp