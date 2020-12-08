COVID-19 Information Update - Tuesday 8th December - 47 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 08 December 2020 .

Tuesday 8th December 2020

Total tests done: 97,626

Test results pending: 64

Test results received: 97,562

Confirmed cases: 1,058 (+3)

Active cases: 47 (47: residents / 0: visitor)

Recovered cases: 1004 (+14)

Self-isolation: 390

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3

Positive Cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 4

Deaths with COVID-19: 1

Total deaths: 5

A total of 24,590 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 3 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.





