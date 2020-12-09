Time for Women “Deeply Saddened” By Lishman Outcome

The activist group ‘Time for Women’ has said it is “deeply saddened” by the final outcome of the legal proceedings against Real Lishman who was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison for the manslaughter of his wife Carolina on Monday.

A statement from the group set out its concerns:

“We, Time for Women, are deeply saddened by the unfortunate outcome of the Carolina Lishman (née Murray) case and we feel the conviction to stand in solidarity with the family of the victim in concern.

“The murder of women as a result of intimate partner violence is defined as femicide. It is an offense that taints the illusion of women's safety within the confines of their own home by evidence of worldwide statistics of violent acts committed against women.

“Time for Women believe that Carolina's family has been subjected to severe unnecessary grief during a harrowing long period of court appeals.

“We would like to end our statement by sending our support toward the family of Carolina Lishman in their plea for justice.”