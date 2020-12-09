COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 9th December - 48 Cases

Wednesday 9th December 2020  

Total tests done: 98,775 

Test results pending: 45 

Test results received: 98,730 

Confirmed cases: 1,065 (+7) 

Active cases: 48 (48: residents / 0: visitor)  

Recovered cases: 1009 (+5) 

Self-isolation: 440 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3 

Positive cases in CCU: 1 

Positive Cases in ERS: 0 

Deaths from COVID-19: 4 

Deaths with COVID-19: 1 

Total deaths: 5 

A total of 24,817 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts  of existing active cases.



