COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 9th December - 48 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 09 December 2020 .

Wednesday 9th December 2020

Total tests done: 98,775

Test results pending: 45

Test results received: 98,730

Confirmed cases: 1,065 (+7)

Active cases: 48 (48: residents / 0: visitor)

Recovered cases: 1009 (+5)

Self-isolation: 440

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3

Positive cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 4

Deaths with COVID-19: 1

Total deaths: 5

A total of 24,817 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.





