MAG Ask Local Businesses To Play Their Festive Single "Christmas Is Almost Here"

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2020 .

MAG is asking local businesses to play their festive single "Christmas Is Almost Here".

A statement from MAG follows below:

In connection with the release of House 13 feat MAG single "Christmas Is Almost Here", we will be asking local businesses to work with us and bring Christmas Cheer in and around town. All we are proposing is for festive music to be played in their businesses. If they use spotify we would welcome them to include our single and other local music in their playlist.

MAG will not be able to have live music in town due to Covid restrictions but we shall be up and about with a small portable speaker playing music asking for donations which will go towards the GBC Open Day.

This Christmas is going to be different and hard on many of us, however there is no excuse to remain positive for the good times that will come in the near future.

MAG would like to take this opportunity to wish the community a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.