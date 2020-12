Royal Gibraltar Regiment To Conduct Loaded March

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2020 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) will be conducting a loaded march on Friday 11th December. Approximately 60 uniformed soldiers from the Regiment will march through areas of Gibraltar, including the Upper Rock.

In order to be compliant with COVID-19 control measures the soldiers will set off in groups of 15 with two-minute intervals between each group.