COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 11th December - 41 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 11 December 2020 .

Friday 11th December 2020

Total tests done: 100,831

Test results pending: 34

Test results received: 100,797

Confirmed cases: 1,070 (+1)

Active cases: 41 (41: residents / 0: visitor)

Recovered cases: 1022 (+7)

Self-isolation: 410

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3

Positive Cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 4

Deaths with COVID-19: 1

Total deaths: 5

A total of 25,182 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, there were no close contacts of existing active cases.





