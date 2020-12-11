COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 11th December - 41 Cases

Friday 11th December 2020

Total tests done: 100,831 

Test results pending: 34 

Test results received: 100,797 

Confirmed cases: 1,070 (+1) 

Active cases: 41 (41: residents / 0: visitor) 

Recovered cases: 1022 (+7) 

Self-isolation: 410 

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3 

Positive Cases in CCU: 1 

Positive Cases in ERS: 0 

Deaths from COVID-19: 4 

Deaths with COVID-19: 1 

Total deaths: 5 

A total of 25,182 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and  systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, there were no close contacts of  existing active cases.



