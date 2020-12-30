COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 30th December - 714 Cases
Wednesday 30th December 2020
Total tests done: 120,572
Test results pending: 893
Test results received: 119,679
Confirmed cases: 1,973 (+180)
Active cases: 714 (706: residents / 8: visitors)
Recovered cases: 1,216 (+40)
Self-isolation: 2,030
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12
Positive cases in CCU: 3
Positive Cases in ERS: 5
Deaths from COVID-19: 5
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 6
A total of 28,318 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 171 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 42 were close contacts of existing active cases.