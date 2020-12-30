COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 30th December - 714 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on .

Wednesday 30th December 2020  

Total tests done: 120,572 

Test results pending: 893 

Test results received: 119,679 

Confirmed cases: 1,973 (+180) 

Active cases: 714 (706: residents / 8: visitors)  

Recovered cases: 1,216 (+40) 

Self-isolation: 2,030 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12 

Positive cases in CCU: 3 

Positive Cases in ERS: 5 

Deaths from COVID-19: 5 

Deaths with COVID-19: 1 

Total deaths: 6 

A total of 28,318 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 171 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 42 were close  contacts of existing active cases.



share with Whatsapp