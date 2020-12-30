COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 30th December - 714 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 30 December 2020 .

Wednesday 30th December 2020

Total tests done: 120,572

Test results pending: 893

Test results received: 119,679

Confirmed cases: 1,973 (+180)

Active cases: 714 (706: residents / 8: visitors)

Recovered cases: 1,216 (+40)

Self-isolation: 2,030

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12

Positive cases in CCU: 3

Positive Cases in ERS: 5

Deaths from COVID-19: 5

Deaths with COVID-19: 1

Total deaths: 6

A total of 28,318 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 171 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 42 were close contacts of existing active cases.





