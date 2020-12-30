Update to Technical Notice on Driving in Europe

The Government has published the following updated Technical Notice on Driving in Europe:

On 19 October 2020, HM Government of Gibraltar (“HMGoG”) published a Technical Notice on “Driving in Europe”. The Notice referred to the fact that the UK Government was engaged in separate discussions with the individual EU Member States and the individual EFTA States to agree future arrangements on matters related to the recognition and the exchange of driving licences. The Notice also mentioned that it was the UK’s intention to have these arrangements extended to Gibraltar.

The purpose of this Notice is to update the public on the current state of play with respect to arrangements which have now been extended to Gibraltar.

Recognition.

As a result of these arrangements, after 31 December 2020, and even in case there is no agreement which covers Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU, you will be required to have an International Driving Permit (in addition to your Gibraltar driving licence) to drive only in the following EU Member States, provided you have a card format driving licence and not a paper driving licence:

1949 IDP (required for Malta and Cyprus)

1968 IDP (required for Belgium, Croatia, France and Italy)

30 December 2020

In relation to Spain in particular, and as a result of a Royal Decree published today, the Spanish Government has confirmed that Gibraltar driving licences will be recognised in Spain, until 30 June 2021, without the need for these to be accompanied by an International Driving Permit.

With respect to the EFTA States (namely, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland) it has also been confirmed that as a result of these arrangements an International Driving Permit will only be required for Norway.

HMGoG will update the public once again if and when further arrangements can be made with the remaining countries mentioned in this Notice.

Exchange.

Separately, with respect to the exchange of driving licences, if you permanently live in an EU Member State, or an EFTA State, and drive there on the basis of your Gibraltar driving licence, HMGoG would once again encourage you to make arrangements to exchange your driving licence for one of your country of residence ahead of 31 December 2020. Whilst some exchange arrangements to apply as from 1 January 2021 have been secured, and whilst others are being pursued, HMGoG cannot guarantee that as from 1 January 2021 your Gibraltar driving licence will be exchanged in your country of residence without a requirement for you to pass a driving test. This will depend on the position in your country of residence. Further information with respect to the country in which you reside can be sought on the UK Government’s country specific “Living in Country Guides” which can be accessed here:

https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/overseas-living-in-guides

Further information.

This Notice is meant for guidance only.

Further information can be sought from