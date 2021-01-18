Government confirms two further deaths from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2021 .

The Government says it deeply regrets to confirm the deaths of two more residents of Gibraltar from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to 45.

The first was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a woman aged 90-95 years old, who had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The second was a woman, aged 80-85 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. She died today of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Both will be recorded in today’s statistics as deaths from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The daily death toll on our community is harrowing. My thoughts, as always, are with the friends and family of the deceased.

‘My thoughts also are with the dedicated staff of the GHA and Elderly Residential Services, who are doing everything in their power to battle this awful virus whilst also sharing in the deep sense of grief.

‘Please, stay at home unless you absolutely have to go out. Call 111 at the first sign of symptoms. Wash your hands, wear a mask, and register for the vaccine.’