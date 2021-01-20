AquaGib Warns Of Possible Sewage Overflow

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2021 .

AquaGib says they have have suffered a major operational fault at one of their sewage pumping stations located in the Westside area, which has resulted in it requiring major intervention. Due to this fault they have announced that there is a high possibility of an overflow occurring. In the event of this occurring, sewage may be detected in the sea around the area of Mid-Harbours and the Rowing Clubs.

A statement from AquaGib follows below:

As part of its contract with HMGoG, AquaGib Ltd operates and maintains sewage pumping stations that collect sewage from areas outside the Town area and pump it to the main sewer line. Our aim is to maintain these stations operational 24 hours a day 365 days a year to avoid any unnecessary overflow from these stations into the sea. In the event of an emergency and any of these stations are not able to operate, and to avoid overflow, they have an in-built redundancy between the time the station stops and an overflow from occurring.

Unfortunately, over the past 24 hours we have suffered a major operational fault at one of our stations located in the Westside area, that has resulted in it requiring major intervention. This means that we have lost operational capability and regrettably there is a high possibility of an overflow occurring. In the event of this occurring, sewage may be detected in the sea around the area of Mid-Harbours and the Rowing Clubs.

Our teams are currently on site working extremely hard to make the station operational again and therefore avoid any overflow if possible or keep any overflow to the very minimum. AquaGib apologises for any inconvenience.





