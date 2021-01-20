Government confirms six more deaths related to COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2021 .

The Government says it is deeply saddened to confirm the deaths of 6 residents of Gibraltar related to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to 53.

The first was a woman aged 90-95 years old who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services and who had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday evening of COVID-19 pneumonia. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The second was a man aged 80-85 years old, who had underlying health conditions. He died last night of COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID- 19.

The third was a woman aged 75-80 years old who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services and who had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday of COVID-19 pneumonia. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The fourth was a man aged 80-85 years old, who died today of severe frailty and advanced dementia, and had other underlying health conditions. He was also positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death with COVID-19.

The fifth was a man aged 70-75 years old, who died today of advanced cerebrovascular disease, and also had other underlying health conditions. He was also positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death with COVID-19.

The sixth was a woman aged 85-90 years old who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services and who had underlying health conditions. She died today of COVID-19 pneumonia. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘Each one of the deaths that we must sadly confirm today represents a loved member of our community and my thoughts are, as always, with the families and friends of the deceased. These are not statistics. We have lost 6 more of our own to a horrible virus in a day. These are some of the darkest days in our history.

‘I implore you, stay at home. Gibraltar is in lockdown to give our dedicated frontline workers a chance to turn the tide around. This isn’t easy for anyone but it is important that we all do our part.’