Government regrets to confirm three further deaths from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Government says it deeply regrets to confirm three deaths yesterday afternoon and evening from COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Gibraltar to 62.

The first was a man, aged 80-85 years old, who had underlying health conditions and died yesterday from COVID pneumonitis.

The second was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a woman aged 85-90 years old, who had underlying health conditions and died yesterday from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The third was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a woman aged 85-90 years old, who had underlying health conditions and died yesterday from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘Every life in Gibraltar is precious, and I am deeply saddened to have to announce the loss of another three members of our community today. My thoughts, as always, are with all those who have lost a loved one to this terrible virus.

‘Please stay at home and only go out if it’s essential. Our statistics are showing a downward trend in new active cases. Let’s keep it down and stay on track to begin to lift restrictions next week.

‘For now stay home and stay safe.’

 

share with Whatsapp