Government regrets to confirm three further deaths from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 23 January 2021 .

The Government says it deeply regrets to confirm three deaths yesterday afternoon and evening from COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Gibraltar to 62.

The first was a man, aged 80-85 years old, who had underlying health conditions and died yesterday from COVID pneumonitis.

The second was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a woman aged 85-90 years old, who had underlying health conditions and died yesterday from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The third was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a woman aged 85-90 years old, who had underlying health conditions and died yesterday from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘Every life in Gibraltar is precious, and I am deeply saddened to have to announce the loss of another three members of our community today. My thoughts, as always, are with all those who have lost a loved one to this terrible virus.

‘Please stay at home and only go out if it’s essential. Our statistics are showing a downward trend in new active cases. Let’s keep it down and stay on track to begin to lift restrictions next week.

‘For now stay home and stay safe.’