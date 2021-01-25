BFGibraltar Front-Line Medical Staff Vaccinated By GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2021 .

Twenty-one front line workers from the Princess Royal Medical Centre (PRMC) on Devil’s Tower Camp (DTC), recently received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) provided an excellent service and the team were vaccinated swiftly.

This followed on from the first delivery of the vaccine into Gibraltar by the Royal Air Force and British Forces Gibraltar personnel and was a combined programme supported by the Gibraltar Health Authority and HQBF Medical staff.

This was an important milestone and a pivotal moment in the current COVID-19 pandemic. It will hopefully lay the stepping-stones for a vaccine roll-out to British Forces personnel and their dependants in accordance with the Joint Committee on vaccination and immunisation priority lists.



