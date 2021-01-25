Youth Service online Zoom sessions

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2021 .

The Gibraltar Youth Service continues to deliver its Youth Work sessions online.

A statement continued: “Zoom sessions have provided a platform to engage with young people on a variety of activities; quizzes, scavenger hunts, art, creative storytelling, media projects, music and general catch ups to ensure we are checking in with the young people’s wellbeing. Youth club users have also been working on a short video clip to share with staff and service users at the Elderly Residential Services as a sign of solidarity and support during these difficult times.

“If you are a young person and would like to get involved in our online Zoom meetings, please contact our offices on 20078578. For further information on the Youth Service you can visit our website www.youth.gi or contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer, on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 200 78637.”