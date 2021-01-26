Chief Minister Sends Condolences to Prime Minister As UK COVID Deaths Reach 100,000

26 January 2021

The Chief Minster has written to the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to express the condolences and solidarity of the Government of Gibraltar and of the People of Gibraltar on the announcement of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom exceeding 100,000 today.

Mr Picardo tells the Prime Minister that, in Gibraltar, we too have suffered the loss of friends and loved ones also and we know how unfathomable such deaths are in the context of this pandemic. He expresses solidarity with the people of the four nations of the United Kingdom who may have lost a friend or loved one. The Chief Minister also expressed the gratitude of Gibraltar for the UK's continued support on all aspects of the response to COVID-19, both in terms of the financial challenge it presents and the supply of vaccines and their delivery via the Royal Air Force.