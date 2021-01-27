Government regrets to confirm one more death from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 27 January 2021 .

The Government says it deeply regrets to confirm a further death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to 70.

The deceased was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a man aged 75-80 years old, who had underlying health conditions. He died yesterday of COVID-19 pneumonia. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The loss of another resident of ERS to COVID-19 is extremely sad and my thoughts are with their family and friends. I look forward to the day when we no longer have to make these tragic and painful announcements.

‘I hope that many in our community will find some comfort in the news that appointments for the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 are being set. This welcome development means that some of our most vulnerable will have the best immunity that they can have against this horrible virus. But we all still need to take the greatest of care, whether you’ve received the vaccine already or not.

‘Gibraltar is still in lockdown: stay at home. Protect yourself and others by wearing a mask where you have to, wash your hands and call 111 as soon as you notice any symptoms. These simple things are how we win.’