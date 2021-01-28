Monthly Culture E-Newsletter Launched

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of The Ministry of Culture has announced the launch of a new, monthly E-Newsletter focusing on all things cultural. The newsletter will contain information and details of all forthcoming cultural events as well as the latest initiatives and opportunities, with a look back at events that have already taken place; a very useful resource for all who want to keep up-to-date with Gibraltar’s vibrant cultural scene.

A statement continued: “The COVID-19 pandemic of the past year has brought with it many obstacles, GCS has nonetheless stepped up to the challenge and provided a varied and entertaining online programme, managing to organise several highly successful art exhibitions, competitions, and both Christmas and New Year events for TV and online.

“GCS now looks forward to a year when life in the community slowly regains a degree of normality. We hope the newsletter will prove a useful tool in raising awareness of our exciting cultural offering, keeping abreast of the latest artistic opportunities, and as a much-needed tool in fostering Gibraltar’s strong community spirit.”

Minister for Culture John Cortes commented, “Through hard work, and the dedication of all the many people in Gibraltar’s cultural world, we have kept music, dance, art, alive through the pandemic, in different ways to how we were used to, but very successfully. The E- Newsletter celebrates this and will look to a future when we can all be more directly and personally involved in the rich culture that characterises our community”.

Anyone who would like to receive the newsletter is requested to register by clicking on the following link:

https://culture.us7.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=27cc310fc6634b742adbc8fbd&id=ec0a720739

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.