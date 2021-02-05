Mgr Mark Miles Appointed Apostolic Nuncio

The Pope has appointed as Apostolic Nuncio in Benin Mgr Mark Gerard Miles, at the same time elevating him to the titular see of civitatis ducalis, with the dignity of Archbishop.

A statement from the Diocese of Gibraltar follows below:

Archbishop-elect Mark Gerard Miles

The Most Reverend Mark Gerard Miles was born in Gibraltar, U.K., on 13 May 1967. He was ordained a priest on 14 September 1996 and incardinated into the Diocese of Gibraltar. He has a doctorate in Canon Law and a licence in Theology.

He entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See on 1 July 2003, and subsequently worked in the Pontifical Representations in Ecuador and Hungary, then in the Section for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State and most recently in the Holy See Observer Mission to the Organization of American States in Washington D.C.

He is fluent in English, Spanish, Italian and has a working knowledge of French. Details of the date and ceremony of Episcopal Ordination to follow shortly.

Monsignor Miles, on reacting to the news, stated:

“I am honoured and humbled by the Holy Father’s confidence in appointing me to be his representative to the Republic of Benin.

My gratitude goes out to my beloved family, thinking of my late parents William and Mary Miles, and to all my friends and loved ones who have supported me on life’s journey and have helped me on the path of faith and vocation.

I thank my brother priests of the diocese of Gibraltar and especially bishops past and present who have, in different ways, been fatherly towards me. I extend deep gratitude to everyone in Gibraltar, a community distinguished by tolerance, respect, warmth and unique hospitality.

Finally, I commend this ministry to the intercession of Our Lady of Europe and to the prayers of the Saints close to my heart so that I may give honour to God and fulfil the work he has entrusted to me”.

Bishop Carmel Zammit, on reacting to news, stated:

" I am delighted both for Archbishop-Elect Mgr Mark Miles and for the Church in Gibraltar. I have no doubt that Mgr Mark will be supported by the prayers of all of us in Gibraltar in this important ministry he will be undertaking on behalf of the Holy Father as his diplomatic representative in the Republic of Benin. The Diocese of Gibraltar wishes him many years of faithful and rewarding service in the Church. All the clergy and the community congratulate Mgr Miles on this appointment and also congratulate his family".






