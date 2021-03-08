COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 8th March - 16 Cases

8th March 2021  

Total tests done: 193,214 

Test results pending: 27 

Test results received: 193,187 

Confirmed cases: 4249 (+0) 

Active cases: 16 (16: residents, 0: visitors) 

Recovered cases: 4134 (+0) 

Self-isolation: 66 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0 

Positive cases in CCU: 1 

Positive Cases in ERS: 0 

Deaths from COVID-19: 81 

Deaths with COVID-19: 12 

Total deaths: 93 

A total of 39,778 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.  

Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts  of existing active cases.  

Vaccines done (first dose): 28,140 

Vaccines done (second dose): 15,572



