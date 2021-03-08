COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 8th March - 16 Cases
8th March 2021
Total tests done: 193,214
Test results pending: 27
Test results received: 193,187
Confirmed cases: 4249 (+0)
Active cases: 16 (16: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4134 (+0)
Self-isolation: 66
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 81
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 93
A total of 39,778 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 28,140
Vaccines done (second dose): 15,572