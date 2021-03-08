COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 8th March - 16 Cases

Total tests done: 193,214

Test results pending: 27

Test results received: 193,187

Confirmed cases: 4249 (+0)

Active cases: 16 (16: residents, 0: visitors)

Recovered cases: 4134 (+0)

Self-isolation: 66

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0

Positive cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 81

Deaths with COVID-19: 12

Total deaths: 93

A total of 39,778 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 28,140

Vaccines done (second dose): 15,572





