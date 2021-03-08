Minister Sacramento meets with Commissioner of Police and the Chairperson of the RGP’s Women in Policing

Today, the Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, to mark International Women’s Day, visited the Royal Gibraltar Police headquarters at New Mole House and met with Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger and Chairperson of the RGP Women in Policing, Sgt Patricia Gonzalez to discuss the RGP’s establishment of the Women in Policing forum in Gibraltar.

Minister Sacramento said: “As Minister for Equality & Minister for Justice I was delighted when the Commissioner of Police informed me of this initiative at one of our recent meetings. We have already been working with the RGP in a drive to professionally develop women as they are under represented in policing, particularly in the senior ranks, and in the last few years there has been active participation with RGP in the Ministry for Equality’s Women’s Mentorship Programme and we also organised unconscious bias training for uniformed bodies. I am pleased as this development represents another progressive step by the RGP in a drive to be a more inclusive organisation and they know that they can count on my continued support and continued collaboration with the Ministry for Equality.”

Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger said: “On International Women’s Day, I would like to thank all of the women in the RGP team, both officers and civilian staff, for everything they have done to keep Gibraltar safe. I look forward to laying down the foundations of the RGP’s Women in Policing Forum, which we hope to have up and running by the end of this month”.