British Airways Launches London City Flights To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2021 .

British Airways has today announced the launch of two new routes to Jersey and Gibraltar from London City Airport.

A statement from British Airways follows below:

Operating initially over the summer period, the routes will launch on 25 June, 2021. Two flights a week will operate to Jersey and Gibraltar – on Mondays and Fridays - offering important air links for cargo and permitted travel, as well as for business travellers, holiday makers and those visiting friends and relatives, when restrictions are eased.

With fares starting from just £42 to Jersey and £43 to Gibraltar each way*, customers can book from today via ba.com. Customers benefit from British Airways’ flexible booking policy, offering customers no change fees or a voucher exchange for bookings made for travel before the end of April 2022, giving customers a large variety of options should their plans change.

Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new services, said: "It’s great to be able to launch these two new services to Gibraltar and Jersey – it’s something customers have been asking us to do for quite a while. Whether it’s for a holiday or visiting friends or relatives who live either end of route when the time is right, customers will benefit from direct flights to and from the extremely conveniently located London City Airport.”

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said: “This is excellent news and continues to show the confidence that the industry has in Gibraltar as a destination. A seasonal link with London City Airport operated by BA CityFlyer brings yet another operator to Gibraltar and opens up a further catchment area from the UK. This service will complement BA’s mainline services from Heathrow and the local business and financial services community will undoubtedly welcome a link to London’s financial district. Our tourism, retail and hospitality industries can also look forward to greeting customers from the City and the east London catchment area.”

Both flights will be operated by BA CityFlyer’s Embraer E190 aircraft. British Airways will continue to operate its services to Jersey and Gibraltar alongside these new London City services.

British Airways has introduced a range of safety measures and partnerships to make the travel experience simple and enjoyable during and after the pandemic. These include partnerships with testing provider Qured, and mobile travel health app VeriFly.

British Airways is currently in the middle of its latest sale with offers across flights and holidays – more information can be found at ba.com/sale.

*Based on a return