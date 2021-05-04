Gibraltar Moroccan Youth Association Holds Iftar Event

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2021 .

The Gibraltar Moroccan Youth Association held an Iftar (breaking the fast) experience on the 30th of April at sunset. The event, which was attended by dignitaries and members of Gibraltar’s multicultural community, took place at the King Fahd Abdelaziz Al Saud Mosque in Europa Point.

Organisers say that they were honoured to be able to celebrate Iftar with the whole community given that, unfortunately, many places around the world are still unable to celebrate Ramadan together or pray in congregation due to COVID restrictions.

The event was sponsored by Banque Populaire.