Royal Gibraltar Regiment Warrant Officer receives award

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2021 .

Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor recently received The Governor’s Warrant and the Commander-in-Chief’s Commendation from His Excellency The Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steele KBE DL, for his part in promoting sport within the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the wider MoD community.

During the International Island Games held in Gibraltar in 2019, WO2 Jeffries-Mor, became the first Gibraltarian athlete to win a silver medal in the over 100kg category in Judo.

Training for a year before the Island Games, Ethaniel displayed selfless commitment, leading the team in all pre-training activities, giving up countless hours of his free time to plan and organise training sessions which directly contributed to the success of the team.

Following on from his success during the Island Games in October 2019, he became the first Army athlete in his weight category to become the Inter-Services Judo Champion where he represented the Army in the mixed teams’ events. The Army Judo Secretary personally acknowledged the fact that through his personal efforts, WO2 Jeffries-Mor had brought Army Judo back to the fore, a highly commendable and remarkable achievement and was formally recognised in the last Infantry Sports AGM where he received Infantry Sports Colours.

It is because of these outstanding accomplishments at International and Army level in the sport of Judo, that he has received well deserved recognition and his enthusiasm and determination continue to spur on team-spirit and interest not only in Judo but also a wide range of sporting activities within the Regiment.