Ocean Spa Plaza Wins Award At Outstanding Property Awards London

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2021 .

Ocean Spa Plaza recently won an award in the Architectural Design category at the 2020 Outstanding Property Awards in London (OPAL).

A statement from Fairhomes Gibraltar follows below:

Following a submission late last year, the Gibraltar-based international real estate investment and development company Fairhomes, celebrates a further accolade for their Ocean Spa Plaza building, this time in the Architectural Design category, for the building architects Morgan Carn at the 2020 Outstanding Property Awards in London (OPAL).

Ocean Spa Plaza is a spectacular glass skyscraper with an iconic elliptical shape and unique 360° spa on the building’s top floor, comprising 17 floors and 123 luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments and penthouses. The property sold out within 36 hours of general release to the public, highlighting the continued unprecedented demand for luxury resort-style living in Gibraltar.

This award is the fourth in a series of awards for Ocean Spa Plaza, with big wins for the building in the 2019-2020 International Property Awards for Best Residential High-rise Architecture in Gibraltar, Best Development Marketing in Gibraltar at the Europe Property Awards of 2016-2017 and Best High-rise Development in Gibraltar in 2016-2017 at the International Property Awards.

Kevin Heaver, Director at Morgan Carn Architects commented: “‘Ocean Spa Plaza is designed as a sustainable building replete with very extensive green walls and an array of photo voltaic cells on the façade of the building collecting solar energy - all firsts for Gibraltar.’

Fairhomes has picked up multiple awards over the years for its projects, from high-rise Royal Ocean Plaza to World Trade Center Gibraltar, the most globally connected office facility in the region (98% occupied after opening in February 2017), as well as a ‘Best Single Unit Property in the World’ award for the multi-million pound exclusive villa, The New Aloes, in 2015.

The Outstanding Property Award London (OPAL Award), seeks the best Architectural Design, Interior Design, and Property Development projects from all over the world. Their mission is to celebrate and honour outstanding projects addressing creativity, innovation, and sustainability.





