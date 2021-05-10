New Frontier Signs

Written by YGTV Team on 10 May 2021 .

New signs have been placed at the Frontier by the RGP to remind motorists to use two lanes of traffic when in the Loop.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The signs were added to help ease traffic problems caused by motorists staying in one lane when leaving Gibraltar.

In recent weeks a single lane of traffic has been backing up to the airport’s runway and it is hoped the new signs will remind drivers to get into two lanes.

An RGP spokesman, said: “We’d like to remind motorists to always use the two middle lanes in the Loop, unless Parking Management Officials or Police officers open the Loop into four or six lanes when the traffic is heavy. By always using two lanes, we can avoid long tail backs.”





