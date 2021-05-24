‘Gibraltar For Yes!’ Confirmed To Lead ‘Yes’ Campaign In Referendum

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2021 .

Gibraltar for Yes! says it is delighted at the news we have been entrusted to be the lead ‘Yes’ campaign in the 2021 referendum.

A spokesperson said: “The team has worked incredibly hard to spread our campaign message across Gibraltar. We have been transparent about the process of the referendum, encouraging our citizens to register to vote and sharing all the information needed to make an informed decision.

“The team also wishes to thank all the brave individuals and couples coming forward and allowing us to share their stories with Gibraltar and beyond. We would also like to thank those who have raised their heads above the parapet and volunteered their time and services. It is thanks to the people of Gibraltar and for the people of Gibraltar that we are fighting this issue. For care at home, for a change in the law and compassion for our women and couples.

“We work best when we work together!"