Youth Arts Jamboree 2021 – Christopher Lloyd Britannica Online Quiz For Schools

Written by YGTV Team on 25 May 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, organised the Britannica Online Quiz at local schools for students aged between 8 and 14 years old.

A statement from the Ministry of Culture follows below:

Originally announced in November 2020 and planned as part of the Youth Arts Jamboree in February 2021, this event had to be further postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Historian, author and quizmaster Christopher Lloyd developed the virtual offering after the launch of his new book First Britannica Kids Encyclopaedia. With the pandemic impacting on events and festivals, he created the quiz to still engage with his audience. The live online heats took place from the 10th to 14th May with five local schools participating.

The winners in this round will compete in the Grand Final for a chance to win £250 for themselves and claim an additional £750 for their school. The final will take place on Tuesday 25th May, with pupils and teachers alike excited for the event. Who will be the Gibraltar Britannica Quiz School Champion?

Each participating school will receive a copy of the First Britannica Kids Encyclopaedia signed by Christopher Lloyd. For further information please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.






