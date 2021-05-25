University Of Gibraltar Joins Key Commonwealth Committee For Europe

The University of Gibraltar’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Catherine Bachleda has been invited to join the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU)’s Europe Regional Committee.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

Regional Committees aim to strengthen the ACU’s work in supporting and developing the value of regional and international collaborations across the Commonwealth, led by regional concerns but feeding into the international nature of the network.

The Committees represent ACU members across the Commonwealth in Europe; East & Southern Africa; West Africa; East Asia and South Asia. Whilst not a Commonwealth Nation, the Europe Committee agreed at its last meeting that as an educational affiliate organisation of the ACU, and a key European territory, the University of Gibraltar be invited to join the Committee.

Speaking of the invitation, Professor Bachleda said, “I am delighted to have been invited to join the ACU’s Europe Regional Committee. I believe that Higher Education has the power to transform and improve lives and I am excited to collaborate with partner institutions, expand the University’s network and work towards achieving the ACU’s strategic aims.”

Welcoming the news, Minister for the University, John Cortes said, “This invitation to the ACU’s Regional Committee further cements Gibraltar’s links to the Commonwealth. Through this network, Gibraltar’s own University will contribute to the international higher education landscape as well as have the opportunity to form lasting relationships with member institutions.”

The ACU is an organisation where international collaboration underpins everything that it does and these Regional Committees provide a platform through which to channel the collective power of its members. The organisation is guided by a belief that working together is the best way to advance knowledge, promote understanding, and improve lives.

