Collision On Line Wall Road
A 17-year-old local motorcyclist was taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital last night following a head on collision on Line Wall Road.
A statement from the RGP follows below:
The road traffic collision happened at 2237hrs near to the area of Zoca Flank after the motorcycle rider collided with a locally registered car.
The motorcyclist is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and remained in hospital overnight.
An investigation into Dangerous Driving has been launched.