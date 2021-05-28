Collision On Line Wall Road

Written by YGTV Team on 28 May 2021 .

A 17-year-old local motorcyclist was taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital last night following a head on collision on Line Wall Road.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The road traffic collision happened at 2237hrs near to the area of Zoca Flank after the motorcycle rider collided with a locally registered car.

The motorcyclist is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and remained in hospital overnight.

An investigation into Dangerous Driving has been launched.