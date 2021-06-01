British Forces Gibraltar Marks Pride Month

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2021 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) raised the LGBT Pride flag at GDP Headquarters in the Naval Base to mark Pride month. The flag will remain flying during the month of June.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The GDP, and the wider Ministry of Defence community, are keen to remove any biases towards minority groups from the workplace. One solution does not fit all; employers need to identify the different needs of their employees and support them.

GDP Sgt Fa and Defence Guard Service (DGS) SO Chipolina are the appointed Force LGBT Champions; throughout Pride month they will be raising awareness within the British Forces Gibraltar. They have also met with the Royal Gibraltar Police’s LGBT Constable to jointly raise awareness and promote inclusivity/equality. GDP and RGP officers will also be patrolling jointly, raising awareness within the local community.

The GDP Chief of Police, Rob Allen, said: “The raising of the flag marks our commitment to diversity, which is crucial within MOD Gibraltar. The flying of the flag also marks a milestone for the GDP with its appointment of the Champions. A diverse workforce provides better representation of the community we serve, ensuring the Force provides the best customer service possible”.



