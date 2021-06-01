RGP Celebrates Pride Month

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2021 .

The RGP will be raising the LGBT Pride flag at New Mole House during June to mark Pride Month this year. The RGP says Pride Month is not only a celebration but “an opportunity to raise awareness of current issues facing the community.”

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Every year, around the world, the LGBT+ community celebrates June as Pride Month in which various events are held as a way of recognising the influence LGBT+ people have had - and still continue to have.

As well as being a month-long celebration, Pride Month is also an opportunity to raise awareness of current issues facing the community.

As an equal opportunities employer, the Royal Gibraltar Police has recently announced the establishment of its own LGBT+ Forum as it values diversity and recognises the benefits of having an inclusive workforce. To mark Pride Month, the rainbow flag will be flown at the RGP Headquarters from 1st – 30th June 2021 and, on 1st June, RGP DC Allan Bartram and Sgt Prisan Fa of the GDP will carry out a joint Community Awareness patrol along Main St wearing their rainbow epaulettes.

DC Allan Bartram, the RGP’s LGBT+ Liaison Officer said, “It is important to recognise the essential worth of every person and to promote the development of harmonious relationships amongst all members of our community. Not only this month, but every day of the year. Being able to be who you are both in and out of work should be the same for everyone.”

For his part, the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said,

“I fully supported the LGBT+ Forum and I am keen to promote Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in the Royal Gibraltar Police, and would reiterate that the organisation is driven by the ethos of ‘Many Faces…One Team.’ I feel that it is important that the service should constantly promote and embrace difference, pledging to support the different groups in the RGP which provide encouraging opportunities.

“The RGP recently published its first 2021-6 Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Strategy and is committed through good leadership and strategic drive to deliver a safer Gibraltar through excellence in policing, with a diverse workforce.”