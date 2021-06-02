Pint-Sized Police Fans

The Royal Gibraltar Police welcomed two potential future police officers to the station  yesterday afternoon. 

A statement from the RGP follows below: 

Wearing their own uniforms, pint-sized police fans Jaxon, 7, and Niamh, 2, met PC  Paul Penfold, PC Janssen Olivero and Police Dog Ness during the hour-long visit. 

The youngsters were also given a taste of how to train a police dog under the  watchful eye of the officers. 

An RGP spokesman, said: “We hope Jaxon and Niamh had a great time at the police  station and enjoyed meeting our officers and PD Ness. Maybe one day we’ll see  them join the ranks of the RGP.” 


